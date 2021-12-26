APC national convention: Group mounts pressure on CECPC, insists on February 5



A group within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) has challenged Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that party’s national convention does not fail to hold by 5th of February, 2022.

PMM also demanded immidiate release of processes leading to the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by January 5th 2022, the National Secretariat will be made ungovernable for the CECPC.

In a statement released to the newsmen Sunday in Abuja and signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed and the Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Fijabi, the group said it will launch operation #OccupyAPCNationalSecretariat to for it leaders to do the right thing.

The statement claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had wanted the APC National Convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeal by the Buni’s CECPC, the presidency alluded to February 2022.

PMM, which claimed to be a foundational group of APC, called on the CECPC not to prolong the date a day beyond February 5.

“For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger process that led to formation of APC, this organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We therefore call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the Caretaker Committee by the Presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We made bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistake that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023,” the statement declared

