APC National convention: March 26 date threatened, screening of aspirants fails to hold

The March 26, 2022 date national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears uncertain, as the party could not screen its aspirants Saturday as listed on the timetable last week.

A myriad of reasons are being advanced for this development, including the need to harmonise the screening committees.

By the arrangement, all aspirants were supposed to be screened Saturday, March 19, 2022, but nothing happened as scheduled.

Also, the exercise didn’t hold Sunday as journalists who hanged around the NICON Luxury venue of the screening had to leave, even as nobody came to brief them on reason for the inactivity which has become a source of worry to the aspirants.

Like no one was speaking to the aspirants, the journalists could not reach the party through embattled scribe of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

And by the arrangement, the screening appeal was supposed to come up Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Aspirants worry

An aspirant from the North-central who pleaded anonymity said: “We don’t even know our fate and nobody is talking to us. We were asked to gather at the NICON Luxury on Saturday for the Non-NWC screening, but we did not see the officials and nobody told us anything.

“We however gathered later that our governors insisted that until they meet the President and iron out who gets what nothing will take place.”

Another aspirant for a National Working Committee (NWC) seat from the South-west, also told our correspondent on the telephone that the schedule of activities was no longer being followed.

“I have spent three days in hotel now which I didn’t plan for. I came in on Friday with the hope of having my screening on Sunday and return back to my base on Monday. But with the look of things now, we don’t even know when the screening will take place.”

Bello/Buni factor

But a source at the party secretariat who pleaded not to be quoted because he was not so authorised, blamed the delay on the harmonisation of screening committees between Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC and the one released by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who chaired the caretaker committee in acting capacity when Buni was on medical trip abroad.

“You know there are two committees, the one that was done by Mai Mala Buni and the one that was done by Bello. By tomorrow (Monday) we will harmonise everything,” said the source.

However, our finding revealed it was not clear when the screening committee would commence its activities, “but the aspirants have to exercise patience till Tuesday or Wednesday.”

The govs’ angle

Probing further on what could be responsible for the delay, a senior member of the party who confided in Blueprint revealed that “negotiation for power sharing between the presidency cabal and the APC governors, who are insisting on producing presidential candidate of the party from among them, is responsible for the delay.”

“The APC governors are of the view that they (governors) have given the President a free hand to produce the party’s national chairman, but who flies the party’s presidential ticket should be left for them.

“So, they (governors) wanted an agreement to be reached before proceeding for the national convention,” the party chieftain said.

Al-Makura

Asked for his comment, Director General Al-Makura Campaign Organisation, Dominic Alancha, described the situation as worrisome.

Alancha said: “It’s worrisome because as I speak with you, there is no official communication as to when we are coming for screening. The earlier advert was that yesterday (Saturday) was for Zonal offices while today would be for the NWC.

“And I went there today to confirm whether there will be screening today at the screening committee secretariat in NICON Luxury, and nobody was there. Even as at 11 o’clock, there was nothing going on there to show that the screening was going to take place.

“So we had to call one or two friends to find out from them, who are now telling us that this screening may not hold even until maybe tomorrow or next tomorrow, they are not sure yet.”

“And my question is, with all of these, will this convention still hold, because, screening is very key to this convention? It is one of the processes that we must meet up in order to carry out the convention. So it’s worrisome, honestly.”

Unity List

In a related development, an APC national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has announced his withdrawal from the race in line with the zoning arrangement of the party which agreed that the position be filled by the North-central.

The former Borno state governor, however, hinted on plan by the party to come up with a ‘Unity list’ to be produced ahead of Saturday’s national convention.

Sheriff said: “The party has taken a position that the position of the national chairman should go to the north central, meaning, it is exclusively zoned to the contestants of the North- central zone, being someone who respects the rule of law and respects our leaders; and the President has taken a position.

“I have always told you that I will contest if it is zoned to my zone. That has been my statement always. And today, they have taken a position. I respect the president. I respect him as a person and as a president he is my leader. He must have a reason for allowing the party to zone the chairmanship to north central. Myself, I’ve led a party. I am a founding father of this party.

“Therefore, I don’t want to oppose the president in any way or form. I respect him. I will abide by the decision of the party that it is exclusively zoned to North-central. Normally, zoning revolves around a person, you don’t zone in vacuum. And they must have a reason why it was zoned. And in party congresses and convention, there is what is called a unity list.”

The former governor therefore hinted that the party leadership would come up with a “unity list” to the convention.

“On the last day of the convention, when the leaders make up their mind, they’ll bring out one list.

“And in that respect, the list will be followed by the participants because parties are made up of men and women who are also coming from the zones and states. Therefore, because of my respect for the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the party, I will not contest unless they (party) have changed their mind between now and Friday.”

Sheriff, however, thanked his supporters across the country for standing by him.

19 back Dada as youth leader

Also, about 19 former youth leadership aspirants who were zoned out of the contest, have collapsed their structures and declared support for the emergence of Olusegun Dada as the next APC national youth leader.

Dada who returned his nomination form to the APC national secretariat Friday was accompanied by the 19 former aspirants across the country, young women wing and several other stakeholders.

Speaking to journalists after submitting his form, the aspirant said his campaign to contest for the position started 2020, adding that the show of support he has received signified manifestation of the people’s belief in his candidacy.

Dada said: “We owe the mandate to the young people of our party. We have been to all parts of the country and we believe that our manifesto, when implemented, will give the young people of our party the right opportunities in the All Progressives Congress and Nigeria at large.

“We are appealing to our leaders to understand that this is a youth constituency and we as the young people deserve the right to choose those who are able to represent us in the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, and I have presented myself as the best foot forward and champion for our young people in this great party to push for everything that they deserve. And I have given my word here and now that I will never ever disappoint you.

“I will fight for your rights, I will lobby for your rights, I will negotiate for your rights. I will do everything within my power to protect the confidence you have given me.”

Speaking on behalf of the northern aspirants who collapsed their structures for Dada’s aspiration, Barrister Khalifa Binu Yahaya described Dada as a nationalist who should be trusted.

Yahaya said: “We are using this opportunity to call on our brothers from all the 19 Northern states to endorse Dada because he is someone who has worked for this party.”

Speaking on behalf of the Progressive Young women in the party, Kemi Asekun said: “We believe that he has everything it takes to carry the young women along. Dada Olusegun is one person who has not left the women behind. We are all behind him, we know that he can deliver and we will give him all our support.”

Also, the South-South Youth, led by Dagogo Fubara, said Dada’s endorsement was a “unanimous agreement.

“We must go in line with the decision of the party that the South West should produce the National Youth Leader of the party. And in line with that, we have decided to give total support to one of our own, one of our committed faithful – Segun Dada.

“We are in line with him and we are all going to go out there to give him full support at Eagle Square and we are calling our delegates from all wards to throw in their support for Segun dada,” Fubara said.

A similar support was expressed by convener of APC Rebirth, Aliyu Audu, who appealed to leaders of the party not to impose anyone on the youth wing of the APC.

Gombe APC

Meanwhile, a former governor of Gombe state, Senator Danjuma Goje, has expressed concern that efforts to reconcile the warring camps in state APC had been jettisoned.

Goje, in a statement made available Sunday to Blueprint by his media office, said the reconciliation agenda of the party was not working.

The statement, signed by Ahmed Isa, further said the situation could threaten the party’s outing in the 2023 general elections.

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee had, on the order of the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, hosted Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the leader of the party in the state, Senator Danjuma Goje to a meeting on January 5, 2022.

At the meeting held at the residence of Senator Adamu in Abuja, it was agreed that the warring camps should bury their differences and the congresses conducted at wards, local government and state levels be looked into with a view of addressing the lopsidedness in the exercise.

In attendance at the meeting were the chairman of the party, Governor Buni, former Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senator Kashim Shettima, a host of former governors and senators.

In the statement however, Goje expressed shock that over three months after the meeting, no further moves to advance the peace efforts, contrary to the resolutions reached during the peace parley.

“As loyal and peace-loving party stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to laying the foundation, building it, and leading it to victory in 2019, we want to state that jettisoning of the idea initiated to cement the cracks in the party will lead APC to nowhere but defeat come 2023.

“If this happens, no one should blame our leader and father, Senator Goje, who despite the ill-treatment meted out on him by those he brought to power, embraced the peace moves in line with Islamic Injunctions.

“Let no one be deceived, as it is, our beloved party is in disarray in Gombe State and this must be addressed for us to be able to maintain our leading role in the state. The party is grumbling and this explains the gale of defection and resignation being witnessed daily,” the statement said.

‘Party ‘ll be stronger’

But, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, visited Goje, and assured the party will come out stronger after the convention.

The visit was a continuation of Senator Musa’s outreach and consultations with party leaders ahead of the national convention.

Musa said the current issues bedevilling the party at the moment were temporary and with the right leadership, it would all be surmounted.

On his plans for the party, he promised to unite all aggrieved persons, provide a level playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the running of the party affairs.

Musa, who is the Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, also promised “a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions.”

“Under my leadership the party will embrace more technology in our operations which will reduce waste and abuse of our party best practices.

“We’ll run a party that will preserve the legacy of our founding fathers to build a strong country that is more tolerant, more prosperous and fairer by giving every member of the party equal opportunity,” he said.

In his remarks, Senator Goje, laid emphasis on the need for the party to support “an energetic and trustworthy candidate who is self-made and will not be tempted by inducements from corrupt politicians aspiring for political offices.”