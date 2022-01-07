APC national convention: North-east group backs Al-Makura

The Bauchi APC Youth Progressive Forum, Thursday, declared total support to the chairmanship aspiration of Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura as the next national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

National chairman of the forum, Ukasha Hamza Rahama, made this known while addressing journalists on the commitment of the forum towards ensuring the emergence of Al-Makura as the next APC national chairman.

Hamza Rahama observed that, only Senator Al-Makura can manage the current wrangling in the APC by sustaining the gains and securing its future after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure and the 2023 general elections.

He said the forum has made extensive consultations within the stakeholders of the party in the North-east and other parts of the country where the level of commitment towards the glaring move gave them hope and confidence that their candidate would be returned elected in the forthcoming national convention of the APC.

“Is is an inarguable discussion that, among all the contenders to the office of the APC National Chairman, Senator Al-Makura remains the only dependable, reliable, trustworthy and best option to salvage the party and return it to winning ways in 2023 anticipated General Elections.

“This is because as a founding member of the ruling party, he will apply all energy and resources to sustain the gains in the party having demonstrated that capacity during the defunct CPC that later metamorphosed into the ruling APC.”