APC National convention: Shinkafi pulls out of chairmanship contest

Ahead of the upcoming national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) slated for March 26, a chieftain from Zamfara state aspiring to be chairman, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has withdrawn from the race.

Dr. Shinkafi who was a former national secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) stated this at a press briefing in Gusau Tuesday.

According to him, his withdrawal was a result of the party’s zoning arrangement.

“I want to clearly emphasise that I am respecting the decision made by our great party that a chairman should emerge from the North Central zone and based on that, I withdraw my aspiration,” Shinkafi said.

Dr Shinkafi further said his withdrawal for national chairmanship of the APC, followed his highly for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to tell you that today I decided to withdraw from the contest as a man who respects the party supremacy and leaders of the party as well as Mr. President,” Shinkafi stated.

“I am sure that most of you have been following the trends of activities of our party, the struggle has been on, I have all the the requisite credentials both financially and otherwise.”

He said, “President Buhari is the leader of the party and he has taken a position. I have always told you that I will contest if the position is zoned to North west, I do not want to oppose what my president has said.”