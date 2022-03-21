APC National convention: We ‘ve not endorsed any aspirant – Senate Caucus

Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate declared Monday that it has not endorsed any of the three serving Senators contesting for the National Chairmanship position of the party at the forthcoming convention on Saturday.

Three senators, namely Messrs Adamu Abdullahi (Nasarawa West), Sani Musa (Niger East) and Tanko Al-Makura Nasarawa South), are contesting the position of the APC national chairman in the scheduled elective national convention of the party.

There was tension in the red chamber on Monday when the news went round that the APC senators had settled for the candidature of Adamu Abdullahi.

The tension arose from report by a national daily that the APC caucus in the Senate had endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu.

The report claimed that the leadership of the 9th Senate led by the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya made the declaration last Thursday during the launching of the Adamu’s campaign headquarters in Abuja.

The launching of the campaign headquarters located at No 78 Emeka Anyaoku street, Area 11 Garki-Abuja witnessed the attendance of the leadership of the Senate.

Those also in attendance included, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege; Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Others were; Senator Ali Ndume; Senator Adamu Aliero; and Senator Barau Jibrin;

But many of the APC Senators contacted to verify the report , denied ever endorsing Abdullahi.

The Senators said they needed the party to move forward with the emergence of an energetic person who would be elected through a transparent election.

Specifically, the Spokesperson for the Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), when contacted, said the APC members in the red chamber had not endorsed any of the aspirants.

He said, “I am not aware that the APC senate caucus has adopted any senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

” I know that three senators are contesting and there was no where or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“We would be very happy if any of them emerge as the APC national chairman on Saturday.

“The emergence of any of the three senators would be a good omen to our institution.

“At the moment the APC senate caucus hasn’t endorsed any of them or agreed to pick any of them as the consensus candidate.”