APC nat’l chairmanship: How Nasarawa cleared the coast for Al-makura

Recently, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state rose to unanimously stand behind former governor of the state and now senator representing Nasarawa South, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, in his quest to become the next national chairman of the party. AHMID LAWAL reports the event.

Usually, they say a prophet is not liked at home but for former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, this adage may not necessarily hold water. Senator Al-makura is not only revered and cherished at home, his was indeed, a clear case of one good turn deserves another.

At such trying moments, the APC in Nasarawa state, rose in unison to line up behind Senator Al-makura in his quest to become the next national chairman of the party, clearing the way for the former governor as the only recognised candidate from the state.

Senator Al-makura spent eight years as governor of the state and presently represents Nasarawa South at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.



Since leaving office as governor, Senator Al-makura has continued to add value to the APC by way of fostering unity and supporting the administration that succeeded him to provide purposeful and effective leadership such that the APC continues to grow from strength to strength.

The elegant late Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall, located within the premises of the Government House, was filled to capacity on a day the entire echelon of the APC in the state, stood shoulder to shoulder to profess solidarity and support for Al-makura’s quest to become the national chairman of the party.

As one speaker after another took to the podium, the central message was that, it was time for leaders, members and supporters of the party in Nasarawa state, to stand behind the former governor and to appreciate a leader that has done much for the growth and development of the APC not only within the state but across the entire country.

At the event, Nasarawa state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, led National Assembly members from the state, members of the State House of Assembly, state executive committee of the APC, critical stakeholders, women and youth leaders, all former political appointees of the former governor, as well as members and supporters of the APC, to identify with and endorse Senator Al-makura as the party’s candidate for the position of the national chairman of the party ahead of the February 26 national convention.

For Engineer Sule, the event further demonstrated the unity of the party in the state, as according to the governor, he saw several faces he didn’t expect to see, which speaks volumes about the unity of the party.



A visibly excited Engineer Sule recalled how he first started the campaign for the position of the APC national chairman to be zoned to the North Central and to Nasarawa state, before he zeroed in on Senator Al-makura as the ideal candidate.

“I started the campaign at the time because I truly believe that Nasarawa state deserves the position of the national chairman,” he stated.

The reason the governor gave are not far from the facts of the role the state played leading to the merger of the legacy parties that gave rise to the formation of the APC, especially, that other members of the legacy parties such as the ANPP and ACN, have already taken a shot at the national chairmanship seat of the APC.

To put to rest speculations that there were other aspirants in the state contesting alongside Senator Al-makura, the governor was categorical.

Corroborating the message earlier passed on by the state chairman of the APC, Engineer Sule emphasised that nobody came out publicly to say he wanted the position except Senator Al-makura.

“And that is the reason why you have all come out now to give me the job, because actually what you are doing here, you are now giving me the assignment to take it to the national level,” he stated.

According to him, the selection of the national chairman of the party is beyond just any one state and that it requires entering into relationships with other states, requiring diplomacy, patience and loyalty.

“By the grace of God, you have given the right person your assignment. I will not betray your trust. I will take the assignment and continue from where I stopped,” the governor assured.

It was indeed a season of support and endorsements as one speaker after the other, confirmed Senator Al-makura as the party’s only candidate for the position of the national chairman of the APC.





Senator Godiya Akwashiki (APC, Nasarawa North), who spoke on behalf of National Assembly members from the state, commended the APC for the initiative to endorse Al-makura.

While extolling the leadership qualities of the former governor, Senator Akwashiki said Al-makura has the capacity to lead the APC to a victory come 2023 and that as a unifier and bridge builder, Al-makura will bring unity within the party, as well as bridge the gap in the APC.

Former deputy governor of the state, who served the state alongside Senator Al-makura, Hon Damishi Barau Luka, said as far as the position of the national chairman of the APC is concerned, it’s a matter of right for Nasarawa state to be given the opportunity to produce the next national chairman of the party.





“It’s a matter of right, for us. Nasarawa state was the only CPC state that went into negotiation leading to the formation of the APC.

“ANPP, ACN had had opportunities in the past to provide leadership to the party at the national level. The party should see the need that this time around CPC-block should be given the opportunity,” he said.

Not to be left behind, members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, were also on ground to support the aspirations of the former governor.

Represented at the event by his deputy, speaker of the Nasarawa assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said the entire assembly recognised only Senator Al-makura as its candidate seeking for the position of the national chairman of the APC.



“We have only one person in Nasarawa State that has approached the entire state and members of the state assembly, that he is interested in the seat of the national chairman of the APC,” the speaker stated.

He pointed out that it was on this note that the entire state assembly aligned itself with the aspirations of Senator Al-makura.

Also speaking, former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, commended the party in the state, for standing tall in defence of the aspirations of the former governor.

Hon Wadada, a leading aspirant seeking to replace incumbent Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the senate come 2023, described Senator Al-makura as a true leader known for keeping his words and for carrying everybody along.

According to him, since a person can only give out of what he has, Nasarawa state has something to give to the APC and Nigeria as a whole.

“We have something to give out there, we have Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura to give to the APC and Nigeria,” he said.

For the Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura think-tank, the event was further confirmation of the sterling leadership qualities of their principal.

To Professor Mohammed Akaro Mainoma, Senator Al-makura would foster unity within the APC as he previously demonstrated while serving as governor for eight years.

For the former vice chancellor and chairman of the Senator Al-makura think-tank, Al-makura would bring his tried and tested leadership, steeped in accountability and transparency, to bear and to give the APC a much needed direction.

Earlier, in an opening remarks, state chairman of the APC, Hon John Mamman, said the party was at the Government House, to present to the governor, the only national chairmanship candidate from the state who has clearly made knowt his intention to vie for the coveted seat of the national chairman of the APC.

“Today, we are here to present our own, who has indicated his interest to represent us at the party level. You can only give what you have. In this state, we have only Umaru Tanko Al-makura that has come out to tell us clearly he is into the race,” he stated.

Hon. Mamman emphasized that the party was at the Government House to endorse the aspirations of Senator Al-makura, stressing that the former governor has the capacity to provide needed leadership for the APC.

With such categorical remarks from the leadership of the APC in Nasarawa state, the coast has been might have been cleared for Senator Al-makura, as he emerged the only candidate from the state seeking the position of the national chairman of the APC.