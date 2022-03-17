APC north central group purchases form for Sani Musa





Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC North Central Progressive Movement has said it purchased the nomination form for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman.

This followed the commencement of the sale of nomination forms into the various APC’s national working committee (NWC).

The coordinator of the group, Alhaji Suleiman Maikwato, disclosed this while fielding questions from the media saying that it procured the form from the APC Director of Organization, Prof. Al-Mustapha Ussuji Medaner at the party secretariat, Abuja.

He stated that their decision was a collective one as a group based on their unflinching belief in the candidacy of Senator Sani Musa as the man to redeem the party’s image, reposition it for good and lead the party to victory come 2023.

Alhaji Maikwato stated that among the aspirants running for the office of APC national chairman, Sani Musa’s manifesto and agenda for the party remained the best in repositioning the party towards greatness and redirecting it to actualise the dreams of the founding fathers.

He said this ultimately informed their decision to throw their weight behind his chairmanship ambition.

Alhaji Suleiman stated: “As you can see, we came here to pick the nomination form for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a man who has served in various frontline capacities and has demonstrated the requisite leadership qualities needed to lead our party and reposition it for good.

“We have undertaken a careful assessment of all the aspirants vying for the office of the national chairman and we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that we have made the right choice in the interest of every progressive thinking individuals.”