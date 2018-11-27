APC North east reconciliation: We’ll be fair to all, says Al-Mukara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has assured aggrieved members that it would be fair to all when it begins sitting today.

The Nasarawa State governor in a statement entitled: “Fair to All party members who are aggrieved”, said the peace panel has resolved to listen all and ensure that they get fair hearing and hopefully be assuaged of their grievances.

He reiterated the mandate of the panel noting that it is solely to resolve the lingering crises arising from APC primaries conducted in the North East.

“APC is a political party born by the sincere desire of ordinary Nigerians for leadership which is anchored on love of country above self”, which is why the effort of his committee at peace building in the North East will exemplify ideals of transparency and fairness to all who are aggrieved.

“As a sign of the unwavering commitment of the APC National Peace and Reconciliation committee to mend broken fences and be a drum major for peace and party unity, the committee will adopt a simple and transparent strategy in the North East”, the statement said.

According to him, the panel will listen with open mind and provide fair hearing to all aggrieved members of the APC with a view to ‘reconcile, rebuild and repair’ the party.

Al-Makura believes that “transparency and fairness to all will rekindle trust, renew alliances and ensure that APC close ranks as one family, united to face the greater electoral battle ahead!”

Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the Governor Director General, Yakubu Lamai, who signed the statement, said the committee for the North East will conduct marathon hearings in Maiduguri, Bauchi and Yola under the chairmanship of Governor Al-makura.

Other members of the committee include Governors Bello Masari, Abubakar Badaru of Katsina and Jigawa states respectively and Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe, Mr Matthew Omegara, Hajia Hafsat Baba and Gen. Abdullahi Aboki.

The Committee has two weeks to submit its report to the National Working Committee of the APC.