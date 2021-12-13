APC not fighting corruption the right way – Shitu

Former Minister of Communications, Dr Abdur-raheem Adebayo Shittu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to tackle corruption headlong.

Speaking as chairman at the National Anti-corruption Conference organised by Youth Development and Moral Rebirth Initiative in collaboration with Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Youth Wing, Abuja branch, Sunday, he said the ruling party is fighting corruption at a face value.

The conference themed: ‘Religious Inclusion Towards Combating Corruption: Alternative and Sustainable Approach’ was organised to mark United Nations World Anti Corruption Day.

He stated that: “My suggestion is that, after coming to office, we need to sensitise the people. A lot of people are hearing corruption but they don’t know what corruption means. They have seen corruption as normal. So, we ought to have held series of meetings and conferences to sensitise people to know what is corruption; to know what are the symptoms of corruption; to feel that corruption is the worst thing that can happen to any society; create phone lines where you can speak about corruption and to create several anti-corruption agencies in schools and among local communities and so on.”

However, “its not too late,” to get it right.

He added that, “Muslims enjoin good and eschew everything which is corrupt. If Muslims were to lead with this precept, of course, the entire country will become reformed, but because Muslims fail to live up to their bidding as Muslims, who have had the right lecturing through the hadiths and Quran. The lives of Muslims, particularly in Nigeria is completely different from the teachings of Islam. Muslims should go back to the teachings of Islam and the prophet so they can teach the rest of humanity the best of conduct which will make the universe a better place for all to live in,” he said.