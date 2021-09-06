APC now on ground in Oyo for 2023 – Congress chair

Oyo state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congresses Committee, Chief Hillary Amodu, has said that APC is now fully on ground for the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman stated this in Ibadan Saturday while addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the congresses across the 33 local government areas of Oyo state.

He pointed out that the peaceful conduct of the APC local government in the state was a clear signal that the party ” is ready to defeat the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state come 2023 general elections.

Chief Amodu added that on Friday, the committee held a stakeholders meeting with leaders of the party in Oyo state adding that ” the meeting went well.”

He said: “We had agreement and the agreement was to allow peace to reign between the party faithful and loyalists of the party. We want members of the party to see the platform as for whatever their desire is. We want to commend the leadership of the party for peaceful conduct of the congress”, he said.

Chief Amodu added, “We have gone round the state and we saw a good turnout and a peaceful congress. Delegates were on ground to vote and we again commend the party for a job well done. We also want to commend the security agencies for standing by us.

“All the stakeholders know there was agreed approved venues for the congresses, and if you are taking the congress out of those places, it will be declared null and void. The congress is a peaceful resolution that the APC is on ground in the state.”

He stated further that, “If you notice, the party had a bitter experience in the last governorship election in 2019 and I am sure they want to right the wrong. Today’s congress shows that they are ready to wrestle power from the PDP in the state.”

