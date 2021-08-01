APC: Ondo congress peaceful

The conduct of the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo state chapter, which took place on the 31st of July 2021 has been described as peaceful.

Consensus arrangement was adopted for the exercise which took place in 2003 wards in the state.

Chairman of the congress committee, Mr. Gboyega Isiaka, said the committee to a large extent is satisfied with the conduct of the congress across the wards.

According to him, even though there were few issues as related to the conduct of the congress, it was a peaceful and successful exercise.

He also explained that the turnout of party members for the electoral process was impressive.

His position was also corroborated by the committee secretary, Mr. Lanre Balogun who commended members for the peaceful conduct of the electoral process in the state.

Isiaka while assessing the conduct of the ward congress in other southwest states, explained that there were unconfirmed reports of few irregularities.

He expressed optimism that the party would look into different issues as directed by the National Working Committee of the party.