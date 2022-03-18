APC organising scribe: Group canvases support for Fakkai

The All Progressive Congress APC Advanced Youth Congress (North-west Zone), Zamfara state branch, has urged support for Abubakar Sadiq Fakkai to be elected as the APC national organising secretary at the party’s national convention.

The group’s chair, Ali Bulala Gusau, made the call at a press conference in Gusau on Friday.

According to him, Fakkai who is currently the APC youth leader in the North-west is a vibrant leader with the spirit of oneness, love, and humanity.

“Hon. Fakkai is a leader in our great party with transparent honesty proving integrity and confidential accessibility in the northwest that is why we canvass support for him to be our next national organising secretary of our party in the North-west in the next APC national convention,” he said.