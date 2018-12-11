APC, PDP, ACPN, two others for Presidential debate

The names of political parties that will be participating in the 2019 vice presidential and presidential debates ahead of 2019 general elections have been released by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Mr Eddi Emesiri, revealed the parties to include; Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The Vice Presidential debate will from 7 pm at the congress hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Friday, December 14, 2018, while the presidential debate will hold just over a month later, on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The debates will be transmitted live on all BON member stations and its affiliates as well as live streaming on all social media platforms.

