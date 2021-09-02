APC, PDP are birds of a feather

It has been observed that ” freedom of speech or expression” is among the core ingredients of every democratic government, because it’s an avenue where citizens would express their opinion on governance.

Thanks to the Nigerian constitution for not denying its citizens such right, because if otherwise the pen would be writing something else.

This piece is aimed at enlightening my fellow Nigerian teeming youths and the upcoming political promoters that they should think from any angle whenever they fell like promoting a politician or having a candidate of their choice and nothing else.

It is a fact that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are not the only oldest political party in Nigeria. However, they’re the only functioning and famous parties simply because they are the only parties that have produced elected president in Nigeria from 1999 to date (Obasanjo, late Yaradua and Jonathan PDP; Buhari APC). Also, they have produced the highest number of past and present governors and legislators.

Now to begin with the point(s) “dukkannin su dodo daya suke ma tsafi” this is to borrow, Hausa language adage, meaning “all politicians have same purpose” that’s their personal interest first, anything beyond that would come subsequently.

Notwithstanding, APC and PDP differ in some aspects, such as ways of operating their systems, party slogans , party Logo and party leadership, among many more differences. In spite of the foregoing, still they are like twins who are so much in love with themselves.

However, despite the fact that they are always quarreling with each other, especially when it comes to an issue of politics and they are not feeling shy of coming to the public and attack themselves, but they are like soldiers in a battle field. Whoever looks at the way and manner PDP and APC elected leaders or even their executive members are running their affairs, one will hardly believe with the above statements, simply because of their physical attitude before and during election.

We have seen the leaders of the two major political parties on different occasions jubilating and laughing; the wedding ceremony of the daughter of former presidential aspirant and the daughter of emir of Bichi are case study and it’s a good reason that will make a responsible Nigerian to come back to his senses.

It is a high time we went back to the drawing board and re-think, because if the political elite can’t kill, harm or embarrass themselves, despite their differences and what they’ll get, then why are we harassing ourselves? Why can’t we become like them?

Abubakar Muhammad Sani

[email protected]

07036807559