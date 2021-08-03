APC, PDP bicker, choke Jega over 2023 comments

All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the outbursts of former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, saying his assessment of the ruling party was wrong and untenable.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its reaction said, the ruling APC and President Muhammadu Buhari failed Nigerians and not the opposition

Reacting to the former INEC boss in Abuja Monday night, Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said Jega’s outburst was “uncontrolled, wrong and untenable political outburst.”

The APC secretary said it was wrong of Jega, who is now a chieftain of People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to lump up APC with the failed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpanudoehede said, “Our attention has been drawn to an uncontrolled, wrong and untenable political outburst by a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega in which he lumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), together with the failed People’s Democratic Party (PDP).”

Jega had cautioned Nigerians from voting for the PDP and APC in the 2023 general elections, claiming that the two major parties brought problems upon the citizens.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Monday in a statement cautioned Prof. Jega “not to further infuriate Nigerians by trying to dry-clean the rudderless, inept and debauched All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the unbearable devastation the APC has brought to our nation in a space of six years.”

The opposition party asserted that “trying to compare the incompetent and decadent APC to the highly productive and development-oriented PDP is an unpardonable disservice to our nation and calls to question the sense of judgment of Profession Jega.”

PDP further held as worrisome that “Prof. Jega, who only recently and rightly so, described the APC and the Buhari administration as a failure, is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after he was offered a juicy appointment as Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Jos by President Buhari.”