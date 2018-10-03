APC, PDP primaries: Can Saraki, Lai work their talks?

As the Kwara State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do battle in the ongoing primaries ahead of 2019 elections, UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB examines the influence of the leaders of the two political parties in the emergence of their would be flag bearers.

There is anxiety amongst contenders for elective position of Kwara state under the platforms of the All Progressive Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following declaration by their leaders that they have no preferred candidates ahead of the 2019 general election. Though that may not be true going by what have been observed so far in the exercise. The senate President and national leader of the PDP, Dr. Bukola Saraki had at different fora publicly dismissed insinuation that he would choose a successor for his political son, and incumbent governor of the state Alhaji Abdulfatha Ahmed. Saraki had in 2011, through a zoning arrangement to Kwara south senatorial, favoured governor Ahmed against the wish of his father and strong man of Kwara politics, late Dr. Olusola Saraki who failed in his bid to install his (Bukola)’s sister, Senator Gbemisola as the first female governor in Nigeria under the platform of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria ACPN. And in the usual age long tradition of the followers of the Sarakis political dynasty, many of them have waited eagerly to hear from the ‘leader’ who and who gets what in the ‘Great Hall’. However, Saraki introduced a new twist to the issue when he came out publicly to tell his supporters in Kwara state that he does not have anointed candidates among those vying for various elective posts, including governorship in 2019 elections. He also said henceforth, there is nothing like the new and old Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in the state, saying everybody has equal rights and opportunities in the party. Saraki spoke, recently while briefing PDP stakeholders across the 16 local governments in the state at the banquet hall of Kwara State government house in Ilorin. According to him, “I have spared my time to come and personally meet you my people to make these clarifications. I am telling you directly that I have no anointed candidates for all the elective posts: governorship, Senate and all others. “So nobody should tell you a lie that he’s or she’s my anointed candidates. “You are hearing directly from my mouth now. “I will not impose any candidate on you. At the right time, all of us will sit down and jointly agree on our candidates. It is whoever has been taking care of the people, and the people want, that we will all support.” …begs defectors Saraki also appealed to those who left the party because of the false impression they had about his coming into the party, to return, saying “there was this false claim that I will take over the political structure of the party and chase them away. For those who have waited, they are the testimonies to what I have just said. I want to appeal to those who left to return to PDP and let us build the party to victory in 2019 elections.” Same narratives from APC From the All Progressive Congress, APC, it is the same song as the leader of the party in the state and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that all the 13 governorship aspirants of the party in the state will go through primaries, saying that the party has no favoured candidate among the contenders. Though it was rumoured that some preferred candidates were to be exposed from the parties APC primaries, however, this was dismissed by the minister at a parley where the APC governorship aspirants spoke on their programmes in Ilorin. Recall the APC had the highest number of governorship aspirants in the whole country, a development the minister seriously frowned at. “We have not and do not intend to predetermine who our candidate will be. We have no favoured candidate among the governorship and other aspirants. Whoever emerges will do so through a rigorous, transparent process. So let’s all keep an open mind”, he said. Speaking further the minister said “This parley is particularly important because of the level of interest that has been shown in the governorship ticket of our great party. Kwara APC has the highest number of governorship aspirants under this dispensation. All eyes are on Kwara, so we must get it right, especially as we are sure to occupy the seat of power in this state, come 2019’’. The contenders and pretenders The APC governorship aspirants in the state include Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, Professor Oba Abdulraheem, Mallam Modibo Kawu, Kayode Abdulwahab, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, Alhaji Lukman Mustapha, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, Alhaji Yahaya Gobir, Alhaji abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman, Tajudeen Audu, and Dele Belgore (SAN). In the PDP those aspiring for governorship include speaker , Kwara State House of Assembly , Hon. Rasaq Atunwa, his successor and incumbent member, House of Representatives Ilorin/ Asa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rasaq Atunwa, former governor of the state, and a serving senator, Alhaji Mohammed Sha’aba Lafiagi, former minister of national planning , Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, (Mai Amana) , a retired police officer ,Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, former minister of sports and former APC national publicity secretary ,mallam Bolaji Abdullahi ,(Omoluabi), Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Basic Education. Hon . Zakari Mohammed (Mai jamaa), former FCTDA Chairman, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, members of House of Representatives Hon Ahman Patigi among others. Free for all Following the declaration by the two national leaders, contenders for the state exalted job from the two political parties have thrown their hats into the ring hoping that they would emerge as their party flag bears. Although, fingers were pointing at some of the aspirants as moles within the two parties, whether the two leaders will actually keep to their promise, time will tell as the parties gear up for primaries

