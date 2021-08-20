APC: Peace Corps boss retrieves car gift from party chair

A chieftain of the All Progressives and Commandant General of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh decided to retrieve the Jeep he had given to the state party chairman, Chief Abba Yaro, three years ago, as part of the party’s crisis in Benue state.

The state chairman, according to reports, has returned the Toyota Sequoia Jeep that the Peace Corps chief gave him as a present three years ago after being asked by Akoh.

Our source gathered that, the relationship between the state party chairman and the party chieftain was amicable until after the last APC Ward Congress, which irked Akor, whose candidates had lost in the state, notably in his Senatorial District of Benue South.

On Thursday in Makurdi, Benue’s capital, the state party chairman handed up the SUV to the Nigerian police Area Commander.

On the 18th of August 2021, Akor, through his solicitors, Sule Abakpa & Co., wrote to the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force for Makurdi Metropolis, demanding “police escort for the return of Professor Dickson Akoh’s Toyota Sequoia Jeep from Comrade Abba Yaro.”

The Peace Corps CG stated that the car was not given to Comrade Yaro as a gift, but rather to allow the party chairman to move around at the time.

The letter read in bits ; “We are Solicitors to Professor Dickson Akoh, of the Headquarters, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Abuja, (hereinafter referred to as Our Client) on whose behalf we make this application.

“Hitherto, our client had availed Comrade Abba Yaro his Toyota Sequoia Jeep and its original particulars for use when the latter was not mobile.

“Comrade Abba Yaro is now mobile and our client demands the immediate return of his vehicle and its original particulars. To avoid skirmishes, we humbly apply for Police Escort to accompany our Client and/or his agent to retrieve the vehicle from Comrade Abba Yaro

“Thank you in anticipation of your prompt intervention”.

On behalf of Sule Abakpa & Co., two lawyers, Paul Okoliko and PM Okpo, signed Akoh’s letter.

The state party chairman, however, returned the Jeep to the police on August 19, 2021.

He also wrote a letter to the Area Commander of the police force.

“Reference to the above complain letter by Professor Dickson Akoh dated 18th August, 2021, I Abba Yaro, have returned the purported Sequoia Jeep to the Area Commander in perfect condition for onward transfer to the Professor,” Yaro writes in his letter titled “Re: Request of Toyota Sequoia Jeep belonging to Professor Dickson Akoh.”

While the APC is preparing for the conduct of its local government congresses, several state chapters of the party are still grappling with the problems that surrounded the party’s Ward Congresses.