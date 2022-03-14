APC perfect example of arrogance in failure – PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as a perfect example of arrogance in failure.

The PDP in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Sunday, said “President Buhari presides over the most rudderless, corrupt, disunited, disorganised, arrogant political party and government in the history of our country; a fact that is already established by Nigerians across board.”

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu on Saturday asked APC members to “look at the once-powerful, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now enfeebled and adrift and learn lessons in disunity, mismanagement and corruption.”

PDP insisted that “the Buhari administration is a certified failure which has brought unprecedented economic hardship, chaos, escalated insecurity, a state of anomie and hopelessness in our country in the last six years.”

Continuing, the statement read: “If Mr. President were ‘present’ as President and party leader, he should have known that the party that is enfeebled and adrift, plagued by ‘disunity, mismanagement and corruption, arrogance of power and self-aggrandizement which he alluded to, is not the PDP but the evidently mismanaged and mutating crisis ridden APC.”

“It is important to educate Mr. President on the arrogance of power in his refusal to timeously appoint an economic team or listen to wise counsel on the economy and security. This is why he completely mismanaged our national affairs and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world and the third country with the highest level of terrorism according to the World Terrorism Index”.

“Such arrogance of power is manifesting in President Buhari and APC’s refusal to accept failure for the near collapse of our economy from the $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) handed over to them in 2015 by the PDP; the fall of the naira from about N197 to a dollar to almost N600 today and the hike in petrol price from N87 per liter in 2015 to between N300 andN400 per liter today.”

“In addition to this, the price of diesel which is a critical component in the productive sector of the economy now stands at inconceivable N700 per liter under the APC.”