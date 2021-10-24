APC presidential aspirant Ayom lauds Buhari, Xi Jinping bilateral cooperation



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and real estate mogul, Moses Ayom has described the relationship between Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and China’s counterpart Xi Jinping as the standard for bilateral cooperation in the world.

Ayom, who is aspiring to succeed President Buhari in 2023, said in a goodwill message to both countries marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, Sunday in Abuja, described the statesmanship of Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Xi Jinping as “selfless leadership and commitment to the transformation of their countries” saying such are qualities that must be emulated across the globe for the overall upliftment of humanity.

The APC presidential aspirant praised China for providing a shoulder for developing countries to lean on in the midst of the harsh economic climate across the world.

Mr Ayom who is an advocate of China/Nigeria relations commended President Buhari for taking full advantage of the vast business opportunities available in China to boost the nation’s economy.

The Benue born business magnate gave a personal testimony of the Nigerian leader’s facilitation of an agreement his company Granite and Marble Ltd signed with the biggest manufacturer of mining equipment in the world SBM China Ltd to develop Africa’s largest mining processing plant in Abuja.

“That agreement was signed in 2016 during President Buhari’s maiden trade mission to china where i was a proud member of the presidential delegation” he said.

Ayom called on investors to explore the advantages provided by China to diversify the economy, saying the low cost of credit from China is an incentive not to be missed.

“Nigeria has a lot to benefit in its industrialization drive by sticking with China which is now the workshop of the world.”

He also called on younger Nigerians to channel their creative energies towards uplifting the country rather than engaging in vices that tend to soil the good image of the country.