APC Presidential Primaries: Jigawa delegate slumps, dies

A delegate at the presidential primary of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) from Jigawa State, Isah Baba-Buji, slumped and died while taking his breakfast on Tuesday in Abuja.

The APC spokesperson in Jigawa, Bashir Kundu, confirmed the incident to reporters in Jigawa.

He said the official was pronounced dead while taking his breakfast and preparing to move to the venue of the party convention.

Mr Kundu said Mr Baba-Buji’s body was being prepared to be conveyed back to Jigawa State for burial rites.

Mr Baba-Buji was the APC vice chairman for Jigawa South-west.

More later…

