APC presidential primary: At last, Yahaya Bello breaks silence  

Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has described the just concluded presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘highly compromised but peaceful.’

Bello, who was also a presidential aspirant, gathered 47 delegates’ votes despite Kogi state accounting for a total of 63 delegates.

The governor’s displeasure was made known, Wednesday, via a statement issued by Yemi Kolapo, Director Media and Publicity, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, emerged victorious with a total of 1,271 delegates’ votes, and will represent the party in the 2023 elections.

In the statement titled, “Yahaya Bello Remains The Hero Of The Oppressed,” the Kogi state governor decried how the democratic system in the country has been defined as “the government of the oppressors by the oppressors and for the oppressors.

Bello further revealed a gang-up against him by Northern Governors while picketing delegates “who have largely been pocketed by their paymasters and who defer to the highest bidder are made to choose flagbearers of a political party is as warped as the process itself.

“It is obvious that in a bid to prove that he is not one of them, enemies of this project, Nigeria, went beyond speaking with delegates and oiling their palms to ensure that votes that did not represent Yahaya Bello’s popularity were counted against his name. But they have unwittingly made him the hero of the moment.”

