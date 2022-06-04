APC presidential primary: Group cautions against desperation, inordinate ambition

Save Nigeria Movement, a democracy watchdog and think tank group has observed with dismay “the arrogant and boastful disposition” of the National Leader of the All Progressives (APC) and presidential aspirant of the ruling party ahead of 2023 general election.

In a press release signed and made available to Journalists in Abuja at the Charity House the Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the group insisted that recent comments attributed to Tinubu “smack of desperation and a threat to our nascent democratic experience as well as the cohesion of the APC as a party. It also threatens the unity of the country should Tinubu have his way to the presidency.

“Tinubu’s desperation is getting out of hands.

Barely three months ago during his nationwide consultations, he was quoted to have said he was willing to get dirty to become president of Nigeria. Recently he has been pointing accusing fingers at law abiding citizens and calling them betrayers because they chose to follow their minds or aspire for same position . This is unhealthy for democracy.

“His spurious claims of making Buhari president and insisting that the presidency belongs to the Yoruba and must be given to him at all cost is not only unpatriotic but treasonable as Nigeria is nobody’s personal estate to be so traded.”

“Mr. Bola Tinubu’s rants about who should be the next president are immoral except he is threatening Nigerians with bloodshed should he not be voted into power. In as much as he has every constitutional right to vote and be voted for, it is dangerous for a presidential candidate to make such wild claims. Does he plan to break Nigeria if he does not get the APC ticket? Will Nigeria be safe if he wins, since everyone is a betrayer? Could Tinubu be trusted with the security of Nigeria and Nigerians?”, the group queried.

“Tinubu must know that his gentleman agreement with Buhari (if any) is not binding on Nigerians. His outbursts betrays any iota of trust left with him. He must stop seeing Nigeria with the eyes with which he saw Lagos and plundered it. The years of impunity are over and the people’s voice must be heard above all the deafening noise of bullies”, the statement added.

The group also challenged Tinubu to explain “how he got the money he has been bragging he used in sponsoring everybody he claims to have established in politics.

“Tinubu has enjoyed his fair share of political privileges and patronage deserving of his service and should not act as if he is an emperor with absolute powers from beyond with which he can make and destroy.

“A tree does not make a forest. While Tinubu has been instrumental to leadership change in the last couple of years, he has equally enjoyed political goodwill in the appointments of his associates among which are Rauf Aregbesola Sunday Dare, Babatunde Fashola, Tunde Fowler and many more. It is impossible for him to have singlehandedly made Buhari President and Osibanjo Vice President so he should stop boasting.”

Why calling on security agencies to invite and question Tinubu over his unpatriotic comments, the group called on all Nigerians “to reject the candidature of Tinubu as he has shown himself to be vindictive and vengeful in his utterances and precedents, insisting that somebody who is this desperate can bring anybody who did not support him down and use his office to settle personal scores.”

