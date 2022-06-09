APC presidential primary: Lagos speaker congratulates Tinubu, calls for support

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of the Lagos state House of Assembly Wednesday congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for winning the party’s presidential primary election with a landslide.

Tinubu clinched the party’s ticket after polling 1,271 votes to beat Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who scored 235, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who had 152 votes, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who had 316 votes in the election which had some aspirants including Governor Kayode Fayemi, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Professor Ajayi Boroffice, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole and others.

Seven of the aspirants stepped down for the former governor of Lagos.

Obasa, who noted that the primary election had every feature of seriousness in a democratic setting and described the outcome as well-deserved.

Describing the election as free and fair, the speaker commended other aspirants in the exercise “for putting in a good fight. I also specially commend all those who took the last-minute decision to relinquish their aspiration in support of Tinubu, the father of modern Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

