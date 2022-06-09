APC presidential primary: Regardless of outcome, you’re a winner, group tells Osinbajo 

A group, Voice of Nigerian Youth Initiative, Thursday, said regardless of the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a winner.

The group in a statement signed by the co-founder of the initiative, Mrs Temi Okesanjo, expressed heartfelt conviction that the Osinbajo won because they believed in his leadership and the hope he inspires.

“It is our firm belief that regardless of the outcome of your party primaries, you are a winner.

“You won because the Nigerian youth believe in your leadership and the joy that comes with the hope you bring, the hope many had lost before now.

“You won because those who hijacked and controlled the process altered what would have been a voluntary embrace of change.

“You won because we will continue to look up to you for answers even as we do not see clearly when you will be crowned to give these answers.

“They say people shouldn’t have what they didn’t fight for, but the ones who couldn’t be induced didn’t get a chance to vote.

“We didn’t let you down, they know we wouldn’t and that is why it was mandatory to hijack the initial process to voting our next president.

“You come with a different sense of capacity to change, the change that has been disbelieved and misunderstood by the people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

