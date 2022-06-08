APC presidential primary: Yahaya Bello concedes defeat, congratulates Tinubu

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the 2023 Presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello congratulated Tinubu in a statement signed by Dr Yemi Kolapo, Director, Media and Publicity of the Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bello, who was one of the contestants, described the election as peaceful and accepted the outcome of the primaries.

He pledged to give the needed support to ensure victory of the flag-bearer and the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the APC after polling 1,271 votes in the primary election of the ruling party held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday. (NAN)

