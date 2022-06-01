APC presidential screening: Senate President opens up on Buhari’s preferred successor 









President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan has declared that he is ready to step down for the preferred presidential candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is asked to do so.

Speaking with newsmen after his screening Tuesday night in Abuja, Lawal said all the presidential aspirants are members of the same political family, hence no controversy over whoever the president settles for.

He, however, expressed optimism that he will emerge the candidate of the party.

“We are sons and daughters of the same father and mother, those of us in APC, all of us who took the forms and to run for the highest office of the president believe in the same philosophy and ideology of our party. Therefore, we are one and the same thing. I will support anybody who rule the party and who the president think can do better for us. I have no problem with that. I want to also believe that at the end of the day, I will emerge.”

When asked how the screening was, Lawan said: “The screening was very successful. I was asked very fundamental questions about what our party stands for, about what I believe that I can bring to the presidency of Nigeria.

“Of course, our party stands for progress, national stability and what we have done in the last seven years as an administration, we have recorded so much successes across the country but we also have some challenges we have to deal with.

As someone who is aspiring to be the candidate for APC and by the grace of God the president in 2023, I have gone through the nails.

“I have worked before I came into the National Assembly in 1999 and I am still in the National Assembly having served for eight years in the House of Representatives.

“I chaired the two strategic, critical and very important committees of education and agriculture in the House and served as chairman of public account for eight years, served as chairman of Defence Committee in the Senate, served as Senate leader and served as presiding officer and Senate president today.”



