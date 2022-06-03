APC presidential ticket : Fayemi denies stepping down for Osinbajo, says he’s favourably positioned



A leading presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has debunked insinuations in some quarters that he may be asked to step down for a particular aspirant.

The governor said he is favourably positioned and have backing of the real stakeholders in the party ahead of the presidential primary election to clinch the APC ticket.

An online media had reported that governor Fayemi and other four governors held a meeting behind a closed door with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, suggesting that the former was been pressured to abandon his presidential ambition.

But in a statement released Friday in Abuja, signed by Head of Media and spokesman of Dr. Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, described such rumour as “absolute rubbish. No meeting took place between us and any aspirant about stepping down.

“We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race. Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague Governors who form a critical mass in the decision making process.”

The statement asked Fayemi’s supporters to remain calm, focus and not losing faith because of the lies fabricated by political detractors, saying no amount of late night demarketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi Presidential project

