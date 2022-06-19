APC primaries: I’m confident that court will surely do justice – Magaji





A senatorial aspirant for Nasarawa West senatorial district in the just concluded primaries, Barrister Shuaibu Labaran Magaji, has called on his supporters to remain calm, saying he has confident that court will surely do justice in declaring him as the winner of Nasarawa west senatorial primaries held on June, 4, 2022.

Blueprint newspaper had reported that Barrister Magaji filed a petition before the APC appeal panel, alleging irregularities over the June 4, APC senatorial primaries, in which Architect Shehu Tukur was declared winner of the primaries.

Addressing APC stakeholders and supporters at his home town in Toto local government of Nasarawa state on Sunday, Magaji, alleged how delegates list of Nasarawa and Keffi local government area were doctored to favour his opponent.

“But this is not the time for us to keep lamenting, let’s remain calm and continue praying. “As I am already in court I quite believed that justice shall prevail at the end of the judgment by God’s willing,” he said.

According to him, APC is a party that is characterise by fairness and justice, saying he is optimistic that justice will prevail at the end of the day.

“We are not challenging anybody but with the process we are following now I believed that the right thing must be done through legal means, and we shall come out victorious”, he added.

