APC primaries: Malagi assures Niger delegates of inclusiveness, rapid devt

Blueprint Newspapers publisher and leading Niger state governorship aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has promised an all-inclusive administration if elected in 2023.

Malagi made the promise while addressing APC delegates from Lapai and Agaie local governments ahead of the party primaries.

He urged the delegates to be thorough in screening all aspirants in order to elect the best, adding that he remained the best so far in the race.

The leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC regretted that the Lapai – Agaie federal road had been abandoned over the years and promised to give it the deserved attention if elected governor.

“The problems of dilapidated federal roads in these areas have been of serious concern over the years. Although successive governments over the years have done their best, but were unable to solve it. I will give priority to resolving the issue of bad roads in this area in particular and the state in general when I become the governor in 2023 with your mandate,” he said.

Alhaji Malagi, while paying homage to the Emirs of Lapai and Agaie, solicited their blessings and vowed equitable distribution of development projects across the Emirate, if given the opportunity to govern the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

