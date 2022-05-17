APC primaries: Malagi set to hold delegates’ consultation, grand rally in Minna  

The Malagi Campaign Organisation will hold a grand rally with all supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state on Wednesday May 18, 2022 to woo delegates.

This is coming after the campaign team rounded up delegates’ consultations at Kontagora.

The organisation said in a statement issued by its Director General, Adris Azozo, on Tuesday that the rally is scheduled to hold at the Minna Trade Fair Complex by 10am.

He said the event will provide a unique opportunity for delegates, supporters and party men and women to interface with the frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

He said the event was also part of the ongoing engagement by the aspirant to share his vision of a greater Niger state with the people.

Azozo called on members of the APC and supporters of the Malagi governorship campaign to attend the rally.

He described the consultations with APC delegates as successful, adding that, “We appreciate all our delegates for the overwhelming support of Malagi for the party primaries.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

