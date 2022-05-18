APC primaries: Malami, Tallen attend FEC meeting



Two ministers who had indicated interest in vying for elective positions in 2023 general elections Wednesday showed up for the weekly Federal Executive council (FEC) meeting.

They are the Attorney-General pf the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Women Affairs Minister Mrs Paulline Tallen.

The president had last week Friday bade farewell to 10 members of the Federal Executive Council at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was observed in honour of the former Minister of Communications Mr Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.

Those physically in attendance at the FEC meeting are the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Other Ministers who are also in attendance are the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Mohammed Musa Bello; Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Pantami; Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others include Minister of State for Health, Mr Olorunimbe Mamora; Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mustapha Baba Shehuri; and the Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba.

