APC Primaries: Mavo decries exclusion from Wase federal constituency

An All Progressives Congress (APC’s), aspirant for Wase Federal Constituency, Hon. Yahaya Adamu Mavo, has decried unlawful exclusion of his name during the conduct of the party’s primary election, held last Friday.

Hon. Mavo, decried the “unlawful exclusion,” in an interview with journalists in Jos.

The APC electoral committee had on Friday declared House of Reptesenatives Deputy Speaker, Idris Ahmad Wase, winner of the primary election, having scored, “59 votes to 0.”

However, Hon. Mavo, is contending the outcome of the exercise saying, he was a valid aspirant but was excluded from participating in the election.

“I bought the form, I was screened, I went for the primary election and suddenly, I was told that my name was not there…,” he lamented.

Hon. Mavo expressed surprised that his name was excluded from the list.

“They said I should go to the appeal committee and complained. I write (sic) a letter to the committee,” he said.

Hon. Mavo said the committee should look into the issue raised in his complained, “without any sentiment.”

“Because I went to participate and I was denied,” he decried.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and law abiding, while waiting for the outcome of the appeal committee’s decision.

He expressed hope that justice and fairness will prevail in the committee’s work.

