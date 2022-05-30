APC primaries: Mavo decries exclusion from Wase federal constituency



An All Progressives Congress’s (APC) aspirant for Wase federal constituency, Hon. Yahaya Adamu Mavo, has decried unlawful exclusion of his name during the conduct of the party’s primary election, held last Friday.

Hon. Mavo, decried the “unlawful exclusion,” in an interview with journalists in Jos.

The APC electoral committee had on Friday declared House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Idris Ahmad Wase, winner of the primary election, having scored, “59 votes to 0.”

However, Hon. Mavo, is contending the outcome of the exercise saying he was a valid aspirant but was excluded from participating in the election.

“I bought the form, I was screened, I went for the primary election and suddenly, I was told that my name was not there…,” he said.

Hon. Mavo expressed surprised that his name was excluded from the list.

“They said I should go to the appeal committee and complain. I wrote (sic) a letter to the committee,” he said.

Hon. Mavo said the committee should look into the issue raised in his complained, “without any sentiment.”

“Because I went to participate and I was denied,” he decried.

