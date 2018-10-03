APC primaries: Ondo senators to return unopposed

Embattled senator, Ajayi Boroffice, and two other senators from Ondo state are expected to emerge as the senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state at the end of yesterday’s primaries. Boroffice represents Ondo north in the Nigerian senate; Tayo Alasoadura, Ondo central; and Yele Omogunwa, Ondo south. The three serving senators were cleared to contest the primaries of their senatorial districts, while their opponents were not cleared. They are contesting the primaries unopposed and their candidatures would only be affirmed at the end of voting. The list of cleared aspirants released by the APC headquarters and signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, did not include the names of the other aspirants who had shown interest in vying for the ticket. Those not cleared include former Ondo Speaker, Victor Olabintan; lawyer, Tunji Abayomi; Morayo Lebi; and Odunayo Akinrinlola. Boroffice had been at loggerheads with the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, who views the senator as a ‘fringe’ member of the APC. Their quarrel stemmed from the controversies which followed the governorship primaries of 2016 and subsequent clash at the governorship election. Their disagreement also played out in the choice of the mode of primaries to be adopted in the state. Boroffice stood for direct primaries against the position of the governor and the state working committee who chose indirect primaries.

