APC primaries: Sule cautions members against unguarded comments

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their supporters against making unguarded comments regarding the primary elections in the state, assuring that all issues arising from the exercise will be resolved amicably.

He also frowns at the negative impression created in the media space following the dissatisfaction expressed by the leadership of the party over the delegate list used for the conduct of the primaries.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Ibrahim Addra and made available to Blueprint on Monday,in Lafia, called on members of the party to eschew all forms of acrimony and work together for the unity of the party.

He emphasised that the list of delegates used for the governorship primaries was not tampered with at all and the party’s complaint was not in reference to the state’s delegate list.

“The noticeable changes of concern to the party leadership were only in respect of some wards in seven out of the 13 local government areas of the state and party leadership at all levels will work together to find an amicable resolution of all issues of concern,” he said.

Sule equally said that the insinuations and propaganda by some individuals that there was dispute with the National secretariat of the party is unfortunate and far from the truth.

“It is worthy of reiterating that the primaries in most of the constituencies in the state were adjudged as transparent and peaceful.

“As a united APC family we are confident that these minor internal issues will be resolved in no time,” he noted.

He therefore, called on the party members to irrespective of the results of the primaries, endeavor to close ranks and work for the unity and success of the party.

