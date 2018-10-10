APC primaries: We won’t accept impunity, C/Rivers supporters tell Oshiomhole

All Progressives Congress stalwarts in Cross Rivers state have demanded for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying they won’t accept impunity and injustice over the state governorship primaries.

Speaking through the commissioner representing the state on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Sylvester Nsa, the stakeholders urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Oshiomhole if the APC would not lose the 2019 general elections in the state.

Nsa stated this in Calabar yesterday while addressing hundreds of placard-carrying APC supporters who protested against the party leadership for not recognising the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani as the governorship candidate of the party in the state, despite a court order to that effect.

Nsa said, “The people of APC in Cross River have gone out to protest against impunity, injustice, total and blatant refusal to respect court ruling by the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

“His attitude in recent time has made us to understand that Oyegun, the former chairman, was a saint and angel.

Therefore the people of Cross River state are angry that Oshiomhole has brought impunity to Cross River state; the action of Adams Oshiomhole will destroy APC in Nigeria.

“The people of APC across the country rise up and tell Oshiomhole that he cannot destroy APC in our state.

Usani is right.

Usani is the answer.

No Usani no election.

We want the whole country to know that Usani built the party.

He nurtured the party.

He is the leader of the party.

Also speaking, Director-General of Usani for Governor Campaign Organization, Pastor kpenyong Cobham said, “This march is a clear message to the leader of this party, which is the President, that Oshiomole is toying with the election of the President.

He is toying with the soul of APC.

We will not accept impunity.

In APC we work for change and Oshiomhole must work within the confines of that change.

If peaceful protest is being resisted, we would rise up.

“Cross River state belongs to us.

Let him respect the law.

We need change in the state and the only man who can offer that change is Pastor Usani.

He personifies light.

Darkness cannot dethrone darkness.

Oshiomhole must leave Cross River alone.

That is what we are saying and what we stand for.”

