APC primaries: Zulum, INEC attend Borno congresses flag-off  

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Borno state has flagged-off congresses for the election of local governments, state and national delegates that would take part in the party’s primaries for election of state and National Assemblies seats, governorship and presidential flag bearers.

The flag-off took place Wednesday evening in Mafa town, the hometown of Governor Babagana Unara Zulum, just as the exercise was expected to hold simultaneously across the 27 Local Government Areas.

State Chairman of the APC in Borno state, Ali Bukar Dalori, introduced the event before handing over to Chairman of the party’s national committee on the congresses, Prof. Jones Ode Erue, who later presided over the election of 13 delegates in Mafa as part of the flag-off.

Erue announced that his committee has since constituted resident sub-committees for all the 27 local government areas.

A member of the resident committee on Mafa, State Women Leader of the APC, Hajja Fati Kakinna Monguno, called out names of all delegates who emerged through consensus.

There was unanimous approvals of the delegates as no member objected.

Five local government delegates, five state delegates and the three national delegates were elected to represent Mafa Local Government Area in all primaries (State Assembly, National Assembly, Governorship and the presidential primary in Abuja).

Representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), witnessed the process and confirmed its credibility.

