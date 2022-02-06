APC primary: Declare Kwande winner now, delegates, members petition



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Bassa//Jos North federal constituency, have appealed to the national secretariat of the party to declare Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, the valid winner of its 1st/2nd February, 2022 primarily election.

This is a contained in a petition signed by Usman Hashim, Maikarfi J. Eremiah, Haruna Ibrahim Hassan and Emmanuel Hudson Adi, addressed to the office of the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extra ordinary Planing Committee, Senator John James Apkanudedehe.

The APC members, on the aeges of Bassa/Jos North APC Support group, said as members, delegates and supporters of the APC, domiciled in Bassa/Jos North federal constituency, “we herewith present our complaints and appeal for the party’s just considerations.”

“We are concerned that a party that stand to correct the ills in the country’s democratic bottlenecks, and even here in Plateau State, but our observations have proofed that worst things are happening and threatening the internal democracy of the APC,” they said.

The APC delegates said they observed that some desperate politicians, within the corridors of power, are hell bent on imposing an aspirant against the free will of party members including majority of delegates, at the primary election to fill in the vacant seat for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

“We also observed that while Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, a simultaneous two term member of the House of Representatives, been the most popular aspirant with all the potentialities of wining the general election, is been subverted by the powers that be in the state.

“We cares to reflect that Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, has on the 1st February, primary election, won with 345 votes despite the illegal nullification of his 4 other votes, but the electoral committee went ahead to declared the election inconclusive,” they averred.

According to them while Hon. Kwande has pending appeal at the National Secretariat of the party, the State organ of the party unilaterally organised a kangaroo rerun election, as against article 13.4 (xiv), of the APC’s constitution.

They alleged that even at the, “kangaroo primary held at an event center in Jebu Bassa, delegates were not allowed to cast votes, as the former caretaker chairman of Jos North Local Area, Hon. Theresa Azi, was ticking on the ballot paper, and gave it to hired non delegates to drop it into the ballot box.”

They appealed that the rerun primary be discarded, while seeking for justice, a recount of votes and subsequent declaration of Hon. Kwande as the valid winner of the party primary.

“It is also our urge that the appeal committee will be just and declare Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande, winner of the primary and flag bearer that will win the general election, having won twice in 2011 under the DPP and in 2015 under the APC respectively,” they said.