APC Primary: Group seeks fair play, banks on Tinubu to beat Atiku

A group, Ahmed Tinubu Movement (ATM) has called on the APC leadership and other stakeholders to ensure fair play for all aspirants after the party rescheduled its primary election.

The call came against the backdrop of shifting of the party convention to a new date.

While restating it’s support for Tinubu’s aspiration in a statement made available to Blueprint, the National Coordinator of the group Sherrif Oruga charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the present leadership of the APC, especially the chairman of the party to ensure that all aspirants are given a level playing ground.

The group which bank on Tinubu to defeat Atiku should he emerge the APC flagbearer, reminded the party that APC cannot afford to gamble at this crucial period.

The statement partly reads: “We admonish the top leaders of the party to be firm in their decision in entrenching internal democracy via primary election for all aspirant’s to test their popularity.

“The APC cannot afford to gamble at a time like this when the opposition has chosen a political heavyweight as it’s flagbearer.

“Knowing full Well that they are dealing with a party that is ready to turn the table against them, I think all stakeholders should rally round Asiwaju Tinubu who remains their best bet as it were.

“More so, for the top party leaders, especially the delegates that decided who became the president, there is need for them to summon courage by putting the party’s image above every individual for smooth, peaceful and successful convention.

“Anything fall short of this thinking shall reduce the good image of APC party to zero. Besides, ATM and all associate groups shall resist such attempt.”

Aruga has therefore appealed to the delegates’ consciences, urging them to remain resolute in their choice of a candidate acceptable to the overwhelming majority of the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

