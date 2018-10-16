APC primary: No election in Plateau South-says Tallen

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Plateau South senatorial district, Pauline Tallen, has rejected the outcome of the primary election held last week, stressing that there was no election in the district.

The erstwhile Deputy Governor of Plateau State said had aspired for the ticket of the APC, alongside four others, in an election that Ignatius Longjan scored 972 votes, Nimfel Nimyal 786 votes, Jibrin Banchir 44 votes, Pauline Tallen 9 votes and Mr. Teel scored 5 votes.

Tallen faulted the results insisting that “no election took place,” and went on to describe what had taken place in the guise of election as a “charade which did not meet the standard set by the APC.” Speaking through her media aid, Shabul Mazadu, she disclosed that she has already filed a petition at the APC national secretariat rejecting the charade that took place in the name of election and asking that a proper election be conducted.

“It is so disheartening that in the Governor’s local government, they will take two days to rig a senatorial primary and even use thugs to disrupt the exercise and then come back to complete it after people have left and then announced the results without other agents signing.

It is not done anywhere,” she said.

