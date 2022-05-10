APC primary: Osun delegates belong to Tinubu, says BATCO

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Our Choice (BATOC 2023), has said the delegates of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun state, belonged to Bola Tinubu and would deliver their votes to him in the presidential primary of the party.

The convener of the group, Adejare Bello, stated this in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, Monday.

Bello, who is the Nigeria Ambassador to Mexico and former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, appealed to traditional rulers in the Southwest to ensure that the region produces the next president.

He called on Ooni of Ife, Alake of Egba, Olubadan of Ibadan and others, to support the agenda and make sure that the southwest gets the mandate.

A statement signed on behalf of Bello by the Director-General of the group, Dr Ayodele Owoade, lauded the meeting conveyed by Yoruba leaders.

He said that the meeting presided over by Chief Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba has delivered a united front for the party.

“Our choice in Osun APC is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our delegates are for him because he stood true to progressive credentials and precedence. He built manners leaders across the country. He planned and plotted their emergence. He co-hatched the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“We implore our traditional monarchs in the southwest to foster peace in ensuring that credible candidates who can win elections emerge in the southwest ahead of the 2023 presidential poll,” he added.

