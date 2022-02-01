APC professional forum shifts conference date



The much talked about conference by the APC Professional Forum, earlier slated for Thursday, 3rd of February 2022, has been postponed.

The conference with the theme: “The Role of Professionals in Politics & Nation Building” is expected to have in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senators and many other party leaders.

A statement signed Tuesday in Abuja on behalf of the Board of Trustees, former governor of Bauch state, Dr. Isa Yuguda, regretted any inconveniences that the postponement might have caused anyone.

The statement read: “We wish to inform you and the general public that we have postponed our Inaugural Conference with the theme “The Role of Professionals in Politics & Nation Building” which was scheduled to hold on Thursday 3rd February, 2022 to a later date to be communicated soon.

“The postponement became necessary due to some unforeseen circumstances and particularly the emergency of national assignment that will result to our Special Guest of Honor, President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief Host, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo respectively unavoidably absent for the event on the scheduled date.

“We regret any inconveniences that this postponement might have caused anyone. We pray for your kind understanding in this regard.

“A new date will soon be communicated to you.”