APC professionals to Buhari: Proffer comprehensive solution to recurrent ASUU strikes



A registered group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of APC Professional Forum has asked the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to provide comprehensive solution to recurrent strikes by the University lecturers.

The APC group also asked the party leadership to ensure that all candidates for positions at the forthcoming national convention and at all levels fully align and imbibe the progressive ideals of the party as enunciated in the APC national manifesto.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, former governor of Bauchi state and Forum’s Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) Dr. Isa Yuguda, said his group support President Buhari’s admonition to party leaders to desist from name-calling and backstabbing ahead of the convention by proving doubters wrong.

“We welcome and wholeheartedly support the decision of the Caretaker committee to ensure that the convention takes place as scheduled. To this end, we urged members to be transparent, embrace inclusion and be fair to all interest and aspirants interested in the various National Working Committee positions.

“The Forum stands ready to ensure that all candidates for positions at all levels fully align and imbibe the Progressive ideals of the party as enunciated in the APC National manifesto. We expect them to commit to the major campaign promises of the party, in line with the comprehensive national reform agenda already put in place by the President Buhari led administration especially with regards to infrastructural renewal and diversification of the economy.

“Also, as an influential Professional group in the party, we remain non-partisan and are prepared to work with anyone who emerges as the new party chairman as well as the new NWC.”

On the ongoing ASUU strike, the former governor said: “The Forum expresses concern over the recurrent strikes by University Lecturers in Nigeria and advises Government inclusive of State Governments to provide a comprehensive solution to the problem of financing University Education in Nigeria by introducing full Autonomy in public universities in Nigeria. This should be complemented by a comprehensive National Students Loan Program for indigent students that will ensure that funding does not constitute a challenge for our university students. We call on the federal government take the bull by the horns and chart a new narrative in the administration and financing of tertiary education in Nigeria to introduce a permanent solution to the perennial problems bedevilling that critical sector.

“Finally, As we move forward toward 2023 general elections, APC Professionals Forum will be engaging political appointees and institutions of Government in policy analyses and enlightening our party members on projects delivery in line with our party’s manifesto and campaign promises.”