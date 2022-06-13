APC Professionals to Tinubu: Pick running mate with electoral clout irrespective of religion

The APC Professionals Forum (APC-PF) has asked presidential candidate of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to settle for a running mate with electoral clout irrespective of his or her religion.

The forum said winning 2023 presidential election requires a running mate that can electoral value to the chances of the APC.

Addressing a press conference Monday in Abuja, the acting chairman, Board of Trustees of APC Professionals Forum, Dr. Nkem Okeke, also asked all the party’s flagbearer to prioritise the roles and inclusion of professionals in his campaign.

While praising Tinubu for the confidence-building visits to his opponents at the primary, APC Professionals forum endorsed “the democratic and transparent process that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as our Presidential Candidate, and we are willing to mobilize all professionals within the party and across the country to ensure that the winning streak that began in 2015 continues next year.

“The reconciliation move has further brightened our chances for victory at the polls in 2023, since we have a united front. It is against this backdrop that, as members of a think-tank group, we enjoin all our candidates at local and sub-national levels to take a cue from Asiwaju Tinubu’s noble reconciliation moves.

“We once again thank President Buhari for his leadership especially his non interference in the process by allowing the voice of party members through our respective delegates to be heard, loud and clear, at the special convention.

“Going forward, the forum urges all party members to rally around Asiwaju Tinubu and the party leaders as they work towards picking a running mate with the necessary electoral clout to add value to our presidential ticket.”

Dr. Okeke thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for his non-interference in the process leading to “the democratic and transparent convention that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as APC’s Presidential candidate.

“We congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as our Presidential flagbearer and his goodwill gesture towards his opponents at the convention.

The Forum pledges our 100% support and commitment to massively mobilize for our candidate in the run up to the 2023 Presidential election.

“We urge our flag bearer to prioritize the roles and inclusion of professionals in his campaign.

“The forum urges the party leadership to use the success of the primaries as a turning point to re-engineer APC as an ideological one, not just a platform to win elections.

“The Forum will continue its flagship program APC scorecard with political office holders as a means of showcasing our achievements as a governing party as we head towards the general election.”

