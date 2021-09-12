APC protesters storm Kadsiecom over Jema’a LG poll cancellation

All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters from Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) have protested cancellation of the local government election in the council, while giving Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission ultimatum to declare APC chairmanship candidate as winner.



Kadsiecom conducted the local government polls across 19 councils of the state on September 4, 2021 and announced result of 17 LGAs.



But Chairman of the Commission, Mrs Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, last Friday announced cancellation of results of five councils namely, Jaba, Jema’a, Kachia, Kauru and Soba declaring them inconclusive.



She said the results of the affected LGs were inconclusive because elections could not hold in some wards.

However, the aggrieved party members noted that in the initial Kadsiecom results, the APC candidate, Mr Yunana Barde, was declared winner of the chairmanship election in Jema’a local government area.



They said that the returning officer declared that Barde scored 24,255 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP who scored 23,215 votes.



The APC party supporters stormed the Kadsiecom headquarters in Kaduna and expressed their grievances, while demanding the election body to reverse its decision within 24 hours and declare their candidate winner.

Addressing journalists after the protest, Youth Leader of Jema’a LGA, Alhaji Mudi Shefiu Tahir, said the result was officially sent to Jema’a council by the Kadsiecom boss announcing their candidate as the winner of the election and decried the announcement that the election was now inconclusive in the local government area.

The peaceful protest involved women, men and youths in their hundreds under the guidance of security agents, as they carried placards with various inscriptions to convey their grievances.