APC raises alarm over deteriorating security in Bauchi



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has raised an alarm over deteriorating security in the state urging the state government to address the menace in good time.



State publicity secretary of the party Adamu Jallah in a press release issued to journalists on Thursday recalled that the governor’s brother was kidnapped in broad daylight some months ago in the state capital and it took days before he was rescued from the hands of his captors.



Jallah also condemned the killing of a member of the state house of assembly representing Dass local government who is a member of the APC and the abduction of his two wives and daughter by yet to be identified gunmen on August 14th 2020.



“Bauchi residents were frequently attacked in their residences by a gang of 40 to 50 armed robbers who often launch house to house indiscriminate attacks.



“The attention of the government and general public is hereby drawn to this menace which is threatening our existence in Bauchi state.



“Our main concern is the failure of the state government to take proactive measures in tackling insecurity. Despite the recurrent attacks, the state government is yet to take adequate measures in tackling insecurity”. He alleged.



The party therefore appealed to the federal government to come to the aid of the people of the state by applying necessary measures to safeguard their lives and properties.



However, the state governor has ordered thorough investigation after the assassination of the lawmaker with a view to unraveling the perpetrators.

