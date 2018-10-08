APC reacts to Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted congratulated the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Alh. Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence

The former Vice President emerged in a keenly contested presidential primary of the PDP last weekend in Rivers state.

Reacting in a statement signed, Wednesday in Abuja, by the spokesman of the ruling party, Yekini Nabena, alleged that Atiku’s scorecard as a public officer was abysmally low and “proven to be an untrustworthy and unreliable character.

“However, in assessing candidates to be voted for during elections, Nigerians will normally consider the candidate’s background and antecedents. The pertinent question to ask about Atiku is what his scorecard in public office was?

“A case in point is Atiku’s revealing altercation with his former boss President Olusegun Obasanjo which exposed the level of corruption Atiku was enmeshed in.

“In the international level, Atiku has been reportedly place on the global watch list of the United States of America and has avoided travelling to the US to avoid arrest and prosecution over a money-laundering and corruption case in that country.

“Really, is this the character and antecedent of a candidate Nigerians will be proud to vote for as our President, come 2019?

“Compared and contrasted with President Muhammadu Buhari consistent and principled stance on party affiliations, since 1999, Atiku has moved around different political parties – PDP, ACN, PDP, APC and now PDP, all in his blind and desperate pursuit of his ambition – The Presidency of Nigeria. It is therefore very clear that if Atiku loses the presidential election in 2019, he will again defect from the PDP to another political platform.”