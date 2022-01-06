APC reconcile gov Yahaya, Goje

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Wednesday, reconciled Gombe state governor Alh. Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya and a former Governor of the state Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

A statement signed by the director press and Media affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Mamman Mohammed said, the reconciliatory meeting chaired by the Chairman Caretaker Committee, Buni.

Also at the meeting were the party’s National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and a member of the committee, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

He stated that the political gladiators were meeting for the first time after a political clash in the state last year.

“The successful reconciliation has further stamped the authority of the party in the state.

“The party will contiinue to explore and exploit ways of resolving differences among stakeholders amicably across the country for a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I am indeed very happy with this development and this style would be replicated to solve the problems in other states” he said.

The chairman commended Sen. Abdullahi Adamu’s committee for its untiring commitment to settling differences among the stakeholders.

He also commended Gov. Yahaya and Sen. Goje for placing the party interest and that of Gombe state over and above personal interests.

He urged supporters of Yahaya and Goje to help cement the relationship.

“You should contribute to cementing a healthy relationship between the two leaders in the interest of the party” he said.

