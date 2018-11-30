APC reconciliation committee shuns Ribadu, Modi in Adamawa

The internal crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened as the two major gubernatorial contenders in the last party primaries were side-lined

during the Al Makura-led reconciliation meeting.

Leading the accusation of impropriety against the Al Makura-led committee, the media coordinator of Nuhu Ribadu campaign organization, Ibrahim Usman, said they were not invited by the committee to hear their side.

Usman stated that the group was never invited for the meeting, adding that they only saw on social media that a meeting of that nature was fixed for Yola for Thursday. They later learnt that the Almakura-led committee had a meeting with Governor, Jibrilla Bindow’s men.

To him, it appears as if the committee members were in the government house to rub minds with the governor and his cohorts.

“It beats my imagination that a committee came to Adamawa to reconcile APC members, but Nuhu Ribadu and Modi Halilu, who are the major contenders, were not invited. Who then are in the centre of the APC crisis in Adamawa?” he queried.

A member of Mahmud (Modi) Ahmed Halilu’s group, Bappa Waziri, described the committee as illegal and one that does not enjoy the recognition of the mainstream APC stakeholders in the state.

Waziri, who aspires for Adamawa Central senatorial ticket, said none of the members of Mr. Modi’s camp was invited for the ‘stage-managed meeting’.

He emphasized that nobody invited him adding that he heard about it from this reporter.

Waziri accused state governors under the APC of creating the problem in the party by imposing unpopular candidates on the electorates in their states.

In his address to the stakeholders who were present at the rconciliation meeting, the chairman of the seven- man committee, Umaru Tanko Almakura, Governor of Nassarawa state, said the committee will

not adjudicate but only wanted to mediate in the crisis arising from the conduct of the party’s primary election.

“This committee is not to adjudicate, but to listen to members who felt short-changed during the congress and the primaries, with a view to settling them amicably.

“And with the help, cooperation and teamwork of the major stakeholders and the aggrieved members, the party will surely resolve all the grey issues,” he said.

