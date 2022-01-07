APC reconciliation c’ttee visits Ogun

The Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday visited Ogun state and met with Governor Dapo Abiodun and former governor Segun Osoba as well as the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The 11-man committee led by Senator Adamu Abdullahi, after meeting with Governor Abiodun at the Presidential Lodge, said it was in the state on a mission to reconcile aggrieved party members.

Adamu equally assured party members in the state that the Committee would adopt the principle of fairness in solving the crisis facing the party in the state.

“We are here with a mission of meeting our party members and to see the best way we can pilot the reconciliation efforts of the party. It is the concern of our party at the national level that peace prevails in this state. And we will do everything to ensure that nothing truncates that peace.

“We owe the party a duty by ensuring that the principle of fair hearing is given to all parties involved,” Adamu said.

In his remarks, Aremo Osoba enjoined the members to ensure equity, fairness and ensure that justice is done in the course of carrying out their assignment.

Speaking, Governor Abiodun said, “This Committee was carefully chosen to further strengthen the party. It is important to continue to have peace and harmony among us. Though there is bound to be conflict here and there, we must continue to find a way to cooperate, and I am happy to have you with us today. We will cooperate to ensure peace in our state.”

Other members of the Committee are former governors, Sullivan Chime, Ali Sa’ad Burnin-Kudu and deputy governors Idiat Ranti Adebule, Suleiman Argungu and Moses Adeyemo and Cross Rivers state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu and Dr. Samuel Jimba, who is the head of the secretariat.

